Nathan Saliba Injury: Not training Wednesday

Saliba wasn't spotted during Saturday's training, and is a doubt for Saturday's trip to Chicago. The midfielder has started in all five matches to open the MLS campaign, and has gone the full 90 in four. If Saliba is out Saturday it could force a shift into a 3-4-3 formation with no obvious option to replace him in the 3-5-2.