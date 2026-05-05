Nathan Saliba Injury: Picks up injury

Saliba suffered an injury in training and is out for the next few weeks, according to Kjell Doms of HLN.

Saliba is hitting the sidelines just ahead of the end of the season, as the midfielder is suffering from an injury that could keep him out for the next few weeks. This will be something to monitor for the midfielder over the coming month, as any sort of setback could put his World Cup participation with Canada in jeopardy. He is a potential starter for the national team, so they will monitor his situation closely, needing all units available for a World Cup partly hosted in his home country.