Nathan Saliba News: Called up with Canada

Saliba has been called up by Canada for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Saliba has been an undisputed starter in the midfield for Montreal and is set to miss up to three additional MLS games after his suspension due to international duty and depending on how well Canada performs in the Gold Cup. Saliba will for sure miss Saturday's clash against Houston due to suspension and could also be out for the matches against Cincinnati, NYCFC and Miami if the Canada reaches the final. Until he returns, Victor Loturi will take on a larger role in the midfield for Montreal.