Saliba scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

During 2024, it took Saliba 20 appearances (14 starts) to log a goal. He finished that year without multiple scored. But for 2025, Saliba is already on pace to surpass his 2024 goals.