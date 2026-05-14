Nathan Saliba News: Plays 120 minutes

Saliba (undisclosed) started and played for 120 minutes in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Union St. Gilloise.

Saliba has been out for just over a week after a training injury, but returned to play Thursday, not just seeing the field but playing the full 20 minutes after the match went into extra time. This is good news for the midfielder as he prepares for the World Cup with Canada, appearing to be at full health already. He will now just have another month to keep his fitness high, likely to be a starter for the Canadian squad.