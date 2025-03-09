Nathan Saliba News: Quiet in loss
Saliba recorded two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Saliba took a pair of shots during Saturday's clash, though neither was particularly dangerous and neither was on target. The midfielder failed to get much going throughout the match and was largely left chasing the match as Vancouver dominated. Saliba will likely be left in a similar situation frequently with Montreal projecting to struggle for control of matches.
