Nathan Saliba headshot

Nathan Saliba News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Saliba (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's match against Columbus Crew.

Saliba has bounced back from a short absence which left him out of the game against Chicago. He has produced one goal in five matches played this year but is more reliable for defensive stats after tallying 16 tackles and six clearances over that span. He'll likely remain active in midfield for the rest of the season.

Nathan Saliba
CF Montreal
