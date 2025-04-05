Nathan Saliba News: Starting Saturday
Saliba (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's match against Columbus Crew.
Saliba has bounced back from a short absence which left him out of the game against Chicago. He has produced one goal in five matches played this year but is more reliable for defensive stats after tallying 16 tackles and six clearances over that span. He'll likely remain active in midfield for the rest of the season.
