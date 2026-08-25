Nathan Saliba News: Transfers to Villarreal

Saliba completed a permanent transfer from Anderlecht to Villarreal on Tuesday.

Saliba represented Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and was poised to be an important player for Anderlecht in the 2026/27 campaign, but he instead completed a move to Villarreal. He'll be the third Canadian player on the roster alongside Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi. Saliba should compete for minutes in the middle of the park in Inigo Perez's 4-2-3-1 tactic.