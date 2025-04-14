Nathan Tella Injury: Avoids concussion

Tella (head) has been reported to have avoided a concussion following his early exit from Saturday's contest, according to Stephan von Nocks of Kicker.

Tella looks to be seeing a positive update after he looked to have suffered a concussion Saturday, with the attacker given the green light from a hospital after some testing. This puts him in a decent spot, especially after starting in their past two outings. That said, he will look to train in the next few days, hoping to be fit on Sunday to face St. Pauli.