Nathan Tella Injury: Forced off Sunday

Tella was forced off in the 42nd minute of Sunday's 3-1 win against Hoffenheim with an apparent injury. However, the injury does not appear to be serious, according to coach Xabi Alonso in the post-game press conference. "It is not too bad. We hope to have him in the squad on Wednesday."

Tella has been a regular starter for Leverkusen since early December, missing just two of the possible 11 games across all competitions. He should be available on Saturday to face Wolfsburg, as coach Xabi Alonso is hopeful he will be ready for the German Cup game on Wednesday. If he is unable to recover for both matches, Arthur is likely to see increased playing time.