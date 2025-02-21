Nathan Tella Injury: Late call for Saturday

Tella (undisclosed) is dealing with discomfort and is likely to be a late call for Saturday's game against Kiel, coach Xabi Alonso said in a press conference. "We'll train now. We'll see with Nathan, there are some doubts with him, but all others are okay and expected to be available against Kiel tomorrow. It's not an injury, but discomfort. We need to see how he feels today. It's not gone away, but it's also not yet been decided whether he can play."

