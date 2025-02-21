Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nathan Tella headshot

Nathan Tella Injury: Late call for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Tella (undisclosed) is dealing with discomfort and is likely to be a late call for Saturday's game against Kiel, coach Xabi Alonso said in a press conference. "We'll train now. We'll see with Nathan, there are some doubts with him, but all others are okay and expected to be available against Kiel tomorrow. It's not an injury, but discomfort. We need to see how he feels today. It's not gone away, but it's also not yet been decided whether he can play."

ella is experiencing discomfort but is not injured. He will be assessed in the final training session to determine whether he can play against Kiel on Saturday. If he is unavailable, Aleix Garcia is likely to replace him in a more advanced position.

Nathan Tella
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now