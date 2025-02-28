Nathan Tella Injury: Likely a late call for Saturday

Tella (undisclosed) was out of the squad against Kiel on Saturday and has trained partially this week. He will be a late call to face Frankfurt on Saturday as coach Xabi Alonso said in his press conference that he will decide after Friday's final training session who will be available.

