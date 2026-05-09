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Nathan Tella Injury: Muscular issue rules him out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 5:37am

Tella (undisclosed) is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Stuttgart due to muscular problems, the club posted.

Tella's absence forces a reshuffle in Leverkusen's attack for the penultimate fixture of the season, with Christian Kofane stepping into the front line in his place. The club will hope the muscular issue proves minor enough to have him available for next week's season finale against Hamburger, with Leverkusen keeping a close eye on his condition over the coming days before making any decisions on his involvement in the final fixture of the campaign.

Nathan Tella
Bayer Leverkusen
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