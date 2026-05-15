Nathan Tella Injury: Ruled out for season finale
Tella (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday's season finale against Hamburger, according to coach Kasper Hjulmand.
Tella ends the season with one goal, four assists, 30 crosses and 12 tackles across 17 Bundesliga appearances including 10 starts, having been a useful attacking option for Leverkusen when available before the muscular issue disrupted the final stretch of his campaign. Montrell Culbreath is expected to continue on the right flank in his absence for the final fixture of the Werkself's season.
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