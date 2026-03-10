Nathan Tella Injury: Trains normally Tuesday
Tella (foot) was spotted training normally Tuesday and could be an option for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Arsenal, the club posted.
Tella has been sidelined since mid-January with a foot injury but appears to be closing in on a return after being spotted back in team training Tuesday, one day before Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Arsenal. It remains unclear whether the versatile midfielder will be ready to feature against the Gunners. That said, his return to the squad would be a timely boost for the Werkself as they continue to deal with injuries to Lucas Vazquez (calf) and Arthur (ankle).
