Nathan Tella headshot

Nathan Tella Injury: Trains normally Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Tella (foot) was spotted training normally Tuesday and could be an option for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Arsenal, the club posted.

Tella has been sidelined since mid-January with a foot injury but appears to be closing in on a return after being spotted back in team training Tuesday, one day before Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Arsenal. It remains unclear whether the versatile midfielder will be ready to feature against the Gunners. That said, his return to the squad would be a timely boost for the Werkself as they continue to deal with injuries to Lucas Vazquez (calf) and Arthur (ankle).

Nathan Tella
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Tella See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Tella See More
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2022/23 Season
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2022/23 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 15, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 18, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 17, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
May 6, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 4, 2022