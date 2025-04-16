Nathan Tella Injury: Trains, questionable for Sunday

Tella (head) is training again but is still questionable for Sunday's match against St. Pauli, the player told Leon Potuzhek of Bild. "If it's up to me, I always play. But now the coach has to decide that with the medical department."

Tella seems to be in a good spot despite the concerns of a possible concussion after he was taken to the hospital due to an early exit from their last contest. He is training again, bringing confidence a return is near. However, this will be up to his medical department, likely set for testing just ahead of game time.