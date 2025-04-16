Fantasy Soccer
Nathan Tella headshot

Nathan Tella Injury: Trains, questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Tella (head) is training again but is still questionable for Sunday's match against St. Pauli, the player told Leon Potuzhek of Bild. "If it's up to me, I always play. But now the coach has to decide that with the medical department."

Tella seems to be in a good spot despite the concerns of a possible concussion after he was taken to the hospital due to an early exit from their last contest. He is training again, bringing confidence a return is near. However, this will be up to his medical department, likely set for testing just ahead of game time.

Nathan Tella
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
