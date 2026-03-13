Nathan Tella Injury: Will be available Saturday
Tella (foot) is available for Saturday's game against Bayern Munich, according to manager Kasper Hjulmand.
Tella last featured for Leverkusen in mid-January, so having him back in the mix is massive for the team in terms of depth. That said, he's likely to open this game off the bench, so his fantasy impact won't be very high.
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