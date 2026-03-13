Nathan Tella headshot

Nathan Tella Injury: Will be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Tella (foot) is available for Saturday's game against Bayern Munich, according to manager Kasper Hjulmand.

Tella last featured for Leverkusen in mid-January, so having him back in the mix is massive for the team in terms of depth. That said, he's likely to open this game off the bench, so his fantasy impact won't be very high.

Nathan Tella
Bayer Leverkusen
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