Nathan Tella News: Assists and scores
Tella had an assist and scored a goal while taking four shots (three on goal), crossing three times (one accurate) and creating three chances during Saturday's 4-1 win over RB Leipzig.
Tella set up Patrik Schick fot the opening goal in the 25th minute before scoring himself in the 45th. The attacker has combined for three goal involvements, 10 shots, seven chances created and nine crosses over his last three starts.
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