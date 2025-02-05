Fantasy Soccer
Nathan Tella headshot

Nathan Tella News: Avoids issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Tella (undisclosed) came off the bench during Wednesday's DFB Pokal clash with Koln.

Tella came off with an injury against Hoffenheim, but it appears it wasn't a serious one, as he returned at the first time of asking. The forward has been a solid depth option, with his ability to play across the front three and even as a wing-back making him invaluable. Tella should continue to see big minutes moving forward as Leverkusen compete on multiple fronts.

Nathan Tella
Bayer Leverkusen
