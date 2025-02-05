Nathan Tella News: Avoids issue

Tella (undisclosed) came off the bench during Wednesday's DFB Pokal clash with Koln.

Tella came off with an injury against Hoffenheim, but it appears it wasn't a serious one, as he returned at the first time of asking. The forward has been a solid depth option, with his ability to play across the front three and even as a wing-back making him invaluable. Tella should continue to see big minutes moving forward as Leverkusen compete on multiple fronts.