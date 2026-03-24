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Nathan Tella News: Inks contract extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Tella signed a contract extension with Leverkusen until 2031, the club announced. "We are delighted to be able to keep such a likeable and top-class professional in our ranks for the long term. Nathan is a key player on the pitch and an extremely important player in the locker room," said Bayer 04 Sporting Director Simon Rolfes.

Tella arrived at Leverkusen from Southampton in 2023 and is now set to stay through 2031 after racking up 95 appearances across all competitions for the Werkself since his arrival, with 10 goals and 14 assists. This season, though, has fallen below his usual standard, as knee and foot injuries have held him to just 512 minutes across all competitions.

Nathan Tella
Bayer Leverkusen
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