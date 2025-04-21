Nathan Tella News: Plays almost full game Sunday

Tella (head) played almost the full game in Sunday's 1-1 draw against St. Pauli, confirming he has recovered from his injury.

Tella played 89 minutes in Sunday's game and contributed with one chance created and one tackle. He was not very impactful but confirmed he is an option moving forward for Leverkusen as he has fully recovered from his head injury. He should remain in the starting lineup like he has for most of the season when fit.