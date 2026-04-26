Nathan Tella News: Provides one assist

Tella assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win against 1. FC Köln.

Tella played a direct role in Saturday's 2-1 win over Koln, delivering a left-sided cross in the second half that Patrik Schick stabbed home at the back post to double the lead and effectively settle the Rhine derby, while adding two key passes, two crosses and one interception. Tella has now registered three assists across 16 Bundesliga appearances this season, contributing consistently in a supporting attacking role during their Champions League qualification push.