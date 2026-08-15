Nathan Tella News: Returns to bench
Tella (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's friendly against Newcastle, according to the club.
Tella had not been match fit for the earlier friendly against Sevilla, only walking out with the team during the introductions at the time, so his inclusion on the matchday squad here marks a step forward. He missed 28 official matches last season due to injury, a difficult stretch that coincided with Leverkusen missing out on Champions League qualification, and his continued progress will be worth tracking as he builds back toward full fitness under new coach Carles Martinez.
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