Nathan Tella News: Scores Saturday
Tella scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 win versus Eintracht Frankfurt.
Tella was among the goals during Saturday's win, making the most of another start to convert a chance while also creating one. It was another solid showing from the winger, who has really taken a step forward to earn a significant role in the Leverkusen attack. He should be an important piece as Leverkusen compete in multiple competitions.
