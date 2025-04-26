Nathan Tella News: Sets up opening goal

Tella had an assist with his lone chance created while taking an off target shot, crossing three times (one accurate) and making two tackles (winning both) during Saturday's 2-0 win over Augsburg.

Tella set up Patrik Schick in the 13th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while matching the team-high in tackles. The assist was the first goal involvement since March 1st for Tella who has combined for four chances created and six crosses over his last three appearances.