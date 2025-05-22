Nathan Tella News: Solid in depth role
Tella scored twice and added four assists in 27 appearances (17 starts) in the Bundesliga.
Tella was coming off a decent season in a very limited role but progressed into a more consistent starter this season, displacing Jonas Hoffman. Tella's production didn't quite match his minutes with only six goal contributions, but the role is encouraging. With a new manager coming in Tella's outlook is a bit uncertain for next season.
