Nathan Tella headshot

Nathan Tella News: Solid in depth role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Tella scored twice and added four assists in 27 appearances (17 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Tella was coming off a decent season in a very limited role but progressed into a more consistent starter this season, displacing Jonas Hoffman. Tella's production didn't quite match his minutes with only six goal contributions, but the role is encouraging. With a new manager coming in Tella's outlook is a bit uncertain for next season.

Nathan Tella
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
