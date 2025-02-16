Nathan Tella News: Subbed off on Saturday

Tella had six shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Bayern Munich.

Tella completed two dribbles, but missed two big chances in the 25th and 66th minute. He also made two tackles and an interception. He played in a more advanced role, but was unable to register a significant contribution and was replaced by Amine Adli in the 85th minute.