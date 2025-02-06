Nathan Wood Injury: Option to face Burnley

Wood (undisclosed) is an option for Saturday's match against Burnley, according to manager Ivan Juric. "Woody's in, and that's it I think. Yes, he is available."

Wood is back from his injuries after only one match out, with the defender set to return Saturday. This is solid news for the club after the loss of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jack Stephens again, as Wood will likely take over a starting spot in the defense. He has started in six of his eight appearances this season and has been their first option off the bench when they need a replacement in the defense, so this is a solid addition back for the club.