Nathaniel Adjei News: Gets starting role in final stretch

Adjei has stepped up impressively during Montassar Talbi's (calf) absence, starting four of the last five matches for Lorient and contributing two tackles, 24 clearances and three interceptions to help the club secure one clean sheet.

Adjei had been deemed surplus to requirements by coach Olivier Pantaloni earlier in the season despite being fully fit, but Montassar Talbi's (calf) absence has given him the opportunity to prove his worth and he has grabbed it with both hands. The center-back has provided the kind of defensive solidity Lorient needed during a difficult stretch, and his performances will have done his case no harm heading into the final fixtures of the campaign.