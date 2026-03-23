Nathaniel Brown Injury: Joins national team injured

Brown has suffered a calf injury but has still traveled with the German national team, according to his club.

Brown was taken off at halftime of the club's last match, and his reasoning is now clearer, as he suffered a slight calf injury. However, this appears to be more precaution than anything, as he has still traveled for international duty, potentially returning during the break. It is something to monitor, as he is Frankfurt's starter on the left of the defense.