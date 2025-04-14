Fantasy Soccer
Nathaniel Brown News: Assists again

Published on April 14, 2025

Brown assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win against FC Heidenheim.

Brown has been a brilliant flank option, bombing forward and contributing consistently from left wing-back. The defender provided another assist during Sunday's clash and could have had a few more assists. Brown will continue to play a major role though he's been frequently rotated in different formations.

