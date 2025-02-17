Fantasy Soccer
Nathaniel Brown headshot

Nathaniel Brown News: Assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Brown assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Holstein Kiel.

Brown provided one assist Sunday, yet another excellent showing from the left wing-back. Brown joined Frankfurt from the Dortmund youth setup and has immediately been a brilliant addition down the left flank. Barring injury he seems to be making the starting left wing-back job his own.

Nathaniel Brown
Eintracht Frankfurt
