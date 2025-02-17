Nathaniel Brown News: Assists Sunday
Brown assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Holstein Kiel.
Brown provided one assist Sunday, yet another excellent showing from the left wing-back. Brown joined Frankfurt from the Dortmund youth setup and has immediately been a brilliant addition down the left flank. Barring injury he seems to be making the starting left wing-back job his own.
