Nathaniel Brown

Nathaniel Brown News: Extends with Frankfurt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Brown has signed an extension with Frankfurt, according to his parent club.

Brown has extended his stay with Frankfurt for another season, signing a one-year extension until 2030. This comes after starting in 12 of his 15 appearances this season, notching three goals and four assists. That said, he appears to be a player of the future for the club, likely not ending his stint in Germany soon.

