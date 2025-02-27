Nathaniel Brown News: Extends with Frankfurt
Brown has signed an extension with Frankfurt, according to his parent club.
Brown has extended his stay with Frankfurt for another season, signing a one-year extension until 2030. This comes after starting in 12 of his 15 appearances this season, notching three goals and four assists. That said, he appears to be a player of the future for the club, likely not ending his stint in Germany soon.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now