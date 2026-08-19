Nathaniel Brown News: Nets in second straight game

Brown scored in a second consecutive preseason friendly and has now made four straight appearances for his new club Bayern Munich.

Brown impressed as Germany's starting left back at the World Cup before joining Bayern Munich from Eintracht Frankfurt on a five-year contract, and he has continued his strong form with four consecutive appearances and goals in his last two outings. His regular involvement and recent production could help him establish himself in the left-back role, where he is expected to compete with Alphonso Davies following the Canadian's recent injury troubles.