Nathaniel Brown News: Nets in second straight game
Brown scored in a second consecutive preseason friendly and has now made four straight appearances for his new club Bayern Munich.
Brown impressed as Germany's starting left back at the World Cup before joining Bayern Munich from Eintracht Frankfurt on a five-year contract, and he has continued his strong form with four consecutive appearances and goals in his last two outings. His regular involvement and recent production could help him establish himself in the left-back role, where he is expected to compete with Alphonso Davies following the Canadian's recent injury troubles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathaniel Brown See More
-
World Cup
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Monday, June 2952 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Round of 32 Best Picks52 days ago
-
World Cup
Germany vs Paraguay Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 3252 days ago
-
World Cup
Ecuador vs Germany Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group E57 days ago
-
World Cup
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Saturday, June 2061 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathaniel Brown See More