Nathaniel Brown News: Quiet in win

Brown had one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus VfB Stuttgart.

Brown sent in four crosses but failed to really cause any threat down the left flank. The left-back has been a brilliant option on the left flank and has consistently provided a different attacking option for a Frankfurt side that swaps formation consistently. In the more consistent 4-2-3-1 Frankfurt have settled on of late Brown's upside is a bit more limited.