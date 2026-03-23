Nathaniel Brown News: Scores in loss
Brown scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Mainz.
Brown continues to be one of the best offensive full-backs in Germany, adding a goal during Sunday's loss. It was a disappointing result, but Brown continues to be exceptional going forward. Brown can produce in any role or formation, and continues to offer strong upside from full-back in any match.
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