Nathaniel Brown headshot

Nathaniel Brown News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Brown scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Mainz.

Brown continues to be one of the best offensive full-backs in Germany, adding a goal during Sunday's loss. It was a disappointing result, but Brown continues to be exceptional going forward. Brown can produce in any role or formation, and continues to offer strong upside from full-back in any match.

Nathaniel Brown
Eintracht Frankfurt
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