Nathaniel Brown headshot

Nathaniel Brown News: Scores opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Brown scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 win against Monchengladbach.

Brown delivered a strong two-way performance in Saturday's match against Monchengladbach, first contributing offensively with a goal following good work from Jean-Matteo Bahoya, then adding four tackles, one interception and a season-high four clearances on the defensive end. The left wing-back remains an important piece for his side, having started 25 of his 29 appearances across all competitions while recording three goals and six assists during that span.

Nathaniel Brown
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now