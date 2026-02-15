Nathaniel Brown News: Scores opener
Brown scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 win against Monchengladbach.
Brown delivered a strong two-way performance in Saturday's match against Monchengladbach, first contributing offensively with a goal following good work from Jean-Matteo Bahoya, then adding four tackles, one interception and a season-high four clearances on the defensive end. The left wing-back remains an important piece for his side, having started 25 of his 29 appearances across all competitions while recording three goals and six assists during that span.
