Nathaniel Brown News: Scores opener

Brown scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 win against Monchengladbach.

Brown delivered a strong two-way performance in Saturday's match against Monchengladbach, first contributing offensively with a goal following good work from Jean-Matteo Bahoya, then adding four tackles, one interception and a season-high four clearances on the defensive end. The left wing-back remains an important piece for his side, having started 25 of his 29 appearances across all competitions while recording three goals and six assists during that span.