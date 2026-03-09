Nathaniel Brown News: Three crosses Sunday

Brown generated three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against FC St. Pauli.

Brown's three crosses were all poor and his two corners weren't particularly good either during Sunday's scoreless draw. The defender at least earns the clean sheet, but little more than that during the draw. He's been a solid offensive threat this season, but Frankfurt have struggled for an identity throughout the campaign, which has meant Brown's role changes frequently.