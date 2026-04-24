Nathaniel Clyne headshot

Nathaniel Clyne Injury: Doubtful due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Clyne (illness) was unwell Thursday but showed improvement by the evening and is being assessed ahead of Saturday's clash against Liverpool, according to coach Oliver Glasner. "One question mark we have is Nathaniel. He was ill yesterday, but then was better in the evening. He's been assessed at the moment. But hopefully he is available."

Clyne would mark his 250th club appearance if he features against his former side at Anfield, adding an extra layer of significance to his potential involvement. That said, his absence would have a limited impact on the starting lineup given his rotational role this season, having managed just 76 Premier League minutes since Jan. 4. The club will make a final call on his availability ahead of Saturday's kickoff.

Nathaniel Clyne
Crystal Palace
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