Nathaniel Clyne News: Finds bench role
Clyne (illness) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Liverpool.
Clyne recovered sufficiently from the illness that had left him uncertain heading into the weekend to earn a spot in the squad, with coach Oliver Glasner confirming he had shown improvement by Thursday evening and come through his assessment. The defender has managed just 76 Premier League minutes since Jan. 4, and a bench role represents a familiar and manageable return to action against his former side at Anfield. If he features, the appearance would mark his 250th for the club, adding an extra layer of significance to his potential involvement.
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