Nathaniel Clyne News: Four crosses Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Clyne registered four crosses (one accurate) and two tackles in Thursday's 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Clyne made his first appearance since Jan. 4 Thursday as he replaced Daniel Munoz (shoulder) in the 14th minute due to an injury. Clyne played well following his long layoff as he won three duels and recorded two clearances, one interception and one tackle in his 76 minutes off the bench. He has a decent chance to start Sunday's match versus Leeds if Munoz needs more time to recover.

Nathaniel Clyne
Crystal Palace
