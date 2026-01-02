Clyne delivered an excellent performance against Fulham on Thursday, contributing at both ends of the pitch. He picked up his first assist of the season by sending in a superb cross after a dribble to set up Jean-Philippe Mateta, while also adding two tackles, one interception and four clearances defensively. Typically a depth option when the squad is fully fit, the defender has now made five consecutive Premier League starts due to Daniel Munoz's injury and should continue to feature until his return.