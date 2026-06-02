Nawaf Al Aqidi Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

Al Aqidi is expected to miss Saturday's friendly against Puerto Rico due to a hamstring injury, with the Saudi Arabia goalkeeper undergoing intensive treatment including three daily sessions in a bid to accelerate his recovery ahead of the World Cup, according to Al-Riyadiyah.

Al Aqidi's absence leaves coach Giorgos Donis with a decision to make between Ahmed bin Ali bin Hussein Al Kassar and Mohammed Al-Owais for the Puerto Rico fixture, with the final call to be made during the pre-match technical meeting on the day of the game. Saudi Arabia have two friendly matches remaining before their World Cup campaign begins, against Puerto Rico on Saturday and Senegal on June 10, making the coming days crucial in assessing the extent of Al Aqidi's hamstring issue and his potential availability for the tournament.