Aguerd is expected to miss all the clashes of Marseille until 2026 since he is aiming a return from his groin injury for the AFCON starting on Dec. 21 for Morocco, which will end in January if they perform well in the competition. This is a massive blow for OM given the importance of the center-back since his arrival at the Velodrome. His absence will force a change in the backline, with Leonardo Balerdi taking a larger role, and Conrad Jonathan Egan-Riley, Geoffrey Kondogbia or Facundo Medina all seeing increased playing time if deemed fit to play for the Phoceans.