Nayef Aguerd Injury: Available against Strasbourg

Aguerd (groin/illness) trained in full this week and is back available for Saturday's clash against Strasbourg, interim coach Jacques Abardonado said in the press conference. "Nayef trained fully this week and is available of course."

Aguerd sat out the Classique with an illness and a minor groin issue, but the Moroccan center-back returned to full training this week and is back in the mix for Saturday's showdown against Strasbourg. He has been a locked-in starter along Marseille's backline whenever fit, anchoring the defense with consistency and authority. Now fully cleared, Aguerd is expected to step right back into his usual role against Racing without hesitation.