Aguerd has been battling through a nagging groin issue, compounded by an illness that sidelined him for Sunday's tough loss in the Classique against PSG. The center-back looks to have turned the corner, though, after being spotted back on the training pitch Tuesday, fully involved with the squad. The Morocco international remains the clear-cut anchor in the heart of the defense, and once he's back to full match fitness, that starting spot is his to own. Even with a new boss set to take over following the recent departure of former coach Roberto de Zerbi, Aguerd's status as a defensive cornerstone shouldn't be up for debate.