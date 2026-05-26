Nayef Aguerd Injury: Called up by Morocco

Aguerd (pubalgia) has been called up by Morocco for the World Cup despite still experiencing pain during training, raising questions over how available he will be for the Atlas Lions during the tournament, the club posted.

Aguerd had undergone surgery for his pubalgia and subsequently dealt with post-operative bone inflammation that brought a premature end to his Marseille season, making his inclusion in Morocco's squad a significant show of faith from the national team coaching staff. The center-back made 21 starts for Marseille this campaign, contributing one goal, 32 tackles, 36 interceptions and 91 clearances before the injury struck, and Morocco will be hoping he can manage his condition well enough to contribute meaningfully during the competition despite the ongoing discomfort in training.