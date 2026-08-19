Nayef Aguerd Injury: Cleared to play, minutes uncertain

Aguerd (groin) is available for Friday's season opener against Strasbourg after his collapsed move to Real Sociedad, according to coach Bruno Genesio. "Aguerd is operational! We'll see how long he can play."

Aguerd's return to the group comes as Marseille prepare at Centre RLD ahead of hosting Strasbourg to open the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign at the Velodrome. Even with him back in the fold, Leonardo Balerdi is expected to start in central defense alongside either Dereck Cornelius, if he recovers in time from his own injury, or Geoffrey Kondogbia. Aguerd is expected to work his way back into the starting picture in the coming weeks after the disruption caused by the failed transfer, with his workload likely managed carefully in the opener given the uncertainty around his playing time. His availability nonetheless gives Marseille a boost in squad depth heading into the match.