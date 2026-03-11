Nayef Aguerd Injury: Could be set for surgery
Aguerd is dealing with a sports hernia and could be set to undergo surgery that would sideline him for several weeks, according to Santi Aouna from Foot Mercato.
Aguerd has been dealing with a sports hernia and lingering groin issues since November and is now expected to undergo surgery that could sideline him for several weeks. It's a major setback for Marseille since the center back has been an undisputed starter whenever healthy, and losing him for the final stretch of the season would be a tough blow for the Olympians. Benjamin Pavard, Facundo Medina or Leonardo Balerdi are likely to be the main options to step in and fill the spot in the heart of the back line while he works his way back.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nayef Aguerd See More
-
Football Predictions
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction127 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3197 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3197 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2204 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2204 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nayef Aguerd See More