Nayef Aguerd Injury: Fit for Thursday
Aguerd (undisclosed) is an option for Thursday's match against Manchester United, according to Oscar Badallo of Marca.
Aguerd had resumed full training this week, so it is no surprise for the defender to be an option Thursday. He is a regular starter when fit, so this is a huge boost for the club. That said, he will look to see the start immediately, starting in 26 of his 28 appearances this campaign.
